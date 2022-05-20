Local

hot weather

Heat Emergency Declared in Boston Ahead of Scorching Weekend

The NBC Boston weather team has issued a First Alert for the weekend, when a sub-tropical ridge of high pressure moves into New England

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

With temperatures set to reach into the 90s this weekend, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency.

The declaration opens 15 city cooling centers to residents.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this weekend’s extremely hot weather,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

The Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers where people can cool down will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and people inside are strongly encouraged to wear masks amid the rising number of COVID cases. See a list of all 15 centers at boston.gov/heat.

The city will also have more than 50 splash pads open, and others will be available around Massachusetts. Find a list of many open splash pad and sprayer locations here.

A map showing the expected high temperatures in New England on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
NBC Boston
The expected high temperatures in New England on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The NBC Boston weather team has issued a First Alert for the weekend, when a sub-tropical ridge of high pressure moves into New England, ushering in well-above-normal temperatures for mid-May that will be a shock to the system. High temperatures will spike into the mid to upper 90s across interior southern New England, with areas across northern New England rising into the upper 80s to low 90s.

This article tagged under:

hot weatherBOSTONheat emergencycooling center
