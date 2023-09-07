Heat emergency declared in Boston by Mayor Wu

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday, as high temperatures impact much of New England.

Cooling centers will be open at 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There also will be 64 splash pads open throughout the city.

Boston Public Library branches are another option to escape the heat.

“The impacts of climate change are more palpable than ever, with extreme heat posing risk to our communities,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a news release announcing the heat emergency. “Although extreme heat affects Bostonians of all ages, with the new school year starting, our Boston Public Schools staff will be following protocols to ensure our kids have an enjoyable, safe first week back at school. I’m grateful to our City employees who are working tirelessly to support residents, and ask residents to take precautions.”

According to the mayor's office, Boston EMS saw a 15 to 20% increase in 911 calls during last year's heat wave.

The heat emergency comes on Boston's first day of school, and officials are urging families to make sure students stay well hydrated and are dressed appropriately for the weather.