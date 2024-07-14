Heat emergency declared in Boston starting Monday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a heat emergency in the city starting tomorrow, July 15, through Wednesday, July 17, due to anticipated extreme weather.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the high 90s, with the heat index reaching over 100 degrees. This declaration comes as the city faces its threshold of two or more days with a 95-degree heat index. The extreme temperatures significantly increases risk of heat-related illnesses.

“As we face another round of hot weather in Boston, our city teams are working to ensure all residents, especially children and seniors, have the resources to stay cool,” Wu said in a written statement.

Residents are encouraged residents to take advantage of cooling centers and other resources.

Boston is also deploying misting tents at various locations, including Boston Housing Authority sites and City Hall Plaza. Cooling centers will be operational at 14 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers, along with additional sites like the Wang YMCA and local senior centers.

The city has more pools open this year. Public libraries are also available for cooling, with ongoing summer programming.

Residents are urged to follow heat safety tips, including staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activity, and recognizing signs of heat exhaustion. The Boston Public Health Commission operates emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness, and street outreach teams will distribute water.

Boston's Heat Resilience Solutions framework guides the city's efforts to prepare for extreme heat. The Heat Plan includes strategies to build a more resilient city and protect vulnerable populations. For more information and resources, visit boston.gov/heat.