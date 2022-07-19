Boston Heat Emergency Takes Effect as Heat Wave Hits the Region

Boston declared a heat emergency in the city Tuesday through Thursday as the region gets hit with a heat wave in a long hot spell that's expected to stretch into the weekend.

This will be the first heat wave -- three straight days of 90+ degree heat -- for many this season. Our weather team issued a First Alert for Thursday, when highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s, marking the hottest day of the year and of this hot spell.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued the emergency declaration Monday, opening cooling centers at a dozen Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers. See more information on the city's heat emergency, including the list of cooling centers and where the city's splash pads are, at boston.gov/heat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extreme weather," Wu said in a release, noting the risk that climate change presents to people in Boston.

Highs in the 90s are forecast in New England through the week, with more humid air -- especially Thursday when heat index values may be in the 100 to 105 range. Our weather team has issued a First Alert for that day.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.