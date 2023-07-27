Heat emergency on Thursday and Friday in Boston as simmering temperatures take hold

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday, as temperatures and humidity rise — creating "feels like" temperatures that could reach near 100 degrees.

To give people in the city a chance to keep cool, Boston will have 15 cooling centers open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will also have 64 splash pads open across town. Many other communities in the area are also opening up accommodations to keep people cool.

Last summer, Boston Emergency Medical Services reported a 15% to 20% increase in daily 911 calls during a heat wave then.

The city is opening cooling centers, splash pads and pools to give residents relief from temperatures that are expected to climb into the 90s.

To avoid any sort of medical issue tied to the heat, doctors say it's important to listen to the body and monitor for any signs of heat-related illness.

"If you start feeling a little dizzy, if you start sweating a lot, if you start feeling as if you were a little nauseated or having muscle cramps, that's the time to head inside into some air conditioning and really stay hydrated," Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine Deputy Chair Dr. Ali Raja said. "You really don't want that to move on to heat stroke, which can be a real medical emergency."

When the weather gets hot, people tend to stay inside and crank up the air conditioning — something that can put a strain on the power grid.

Human activity, including burning fossil fuels, are contributing to climate change.

"As temperatures get higher and more and more people are staying home, using electricity, that's when our concerns grow and that's why we suggest, again, use the large appliances during early morning and later in the evening hours," Energy Efficiency Spokesman for Eversource Massachusetts Bill Stack said.

Other tips to make it through the heat include closing blinds and curtains at home, ensuring that the vents on your AC aren't blocked and running fans to help circulate the air.