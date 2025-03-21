Air travel

Heathrow Airport closure causing travel disruptions at Logan

Travelers heading to London should check with their airline for the latest updates on their flight before heading to the airport

By Thea DiGiammerino

A plane taking off from Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.
Tim Ireland | Xinhua | Getty Images

The closure of London's Heathrow Airport, the largest airport in the U.K., is having ripple effects on travel as we head into the weekend.

According to FlightAware, a flight from Boston's Logan Airport to Heathrow was forced to return after taking off Thursday. At least two other flights scheduled to depart from Logan on Friday have already been canceled, and six flights from Heathrow to Boston have been canceled, according to the flight tracking website.

Heathrow will remain closed through at least 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday. Massport is warning that passengers check with their airline for the latest updates on their flight before heading to the airport.

The London airport was forced to shut down due to a power outage at a nearby electrical substation, NBC News reports. Fire officials said the response will be a "prolonged incident." Heathrow serves millions of passengers each year, according to its website, and is the largest airport in London and the U.K.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
