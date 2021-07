Multiple lanes are shut down on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton after debris from an overpass fell onto the highway on Saturday.

According to State Police, large concrete debris fell from the Center Depot Road overpass onto Mass. Pike eastbound.

Police have shut down multiple lanes as repairs are underway, causing a 5-mile backup midday Saturday.

No word on when the repairs are estimated to be completed.