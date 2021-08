Firefighters are battling a fire with heavy flames at a building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday morning.

Boston fire shared pictures showing flames and smoke coming out of a 2-1/2 story home on Floyd Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Heavy fire showing on 66 Floyd Str. Companies ordered 2nd alarm right away. pic.twitter.com/EaFCLP0Lkj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

All firefighters have been ordered off the roof, fire officials said.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.