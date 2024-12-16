Heavy law enforcement presence descends on Natick neighborhood

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in a Natick, Massachusetts, neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Aerial photos showed numerous police vehicles in the area of a home on Woodland Street. At least one Natick police cruiser could be seen, along with several unmarked vehicles. Several of the people outside the home were seen wearing FBI jackets.

In a Facebook post at 2:17 p.m., Natick police informed residents of "increased police activity" on Woodland Street, specifically in the area between Juniper and Clover lanes. They said the activity is due to "an ongoing investigation focused on public safety."

They said there is no immediate threat to the community or cause for public concern for residents in the area or the broader community.

The FBI said in a statement that they are conducting "court authorized activity" and reiterated that there is no public safety threat. They declined any further comment.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

No further details have been released.