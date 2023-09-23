Heavy police presence at Cumberland apartment building after stabbing

A man was stabbed Saturday at an apartment building in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Cumberland police announced in a social media post that there was a heavy police presence on Front Street while they conducted an investigation. People were asked to avoid the area, but police said there was no immediate threat to the public.

Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson confirmed to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that a 40-year-old man was stabbed around 3 p.m. at the River Lofts.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition or the extent of his injuries, and his name has not been released.

According to police, they don't know why the man was in the area, but they say he has a known acquaintance around where the stabbing took place, WJAR reports.

Further details were not shared, including how many people were involved, what the motive was, or if anyone was arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.