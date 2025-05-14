Heavy police presence in Malden due to search for suspect who fled traffic stop

A heavy police presence is being reported in a section of Malden, Massachusetts, as authorities search for a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

Malden police said just before noon that there is an increased police presence and helicopter activity in the area of Mountain Avenue due to an individual who failed to stop for an officer and fled on foot after exiting their vehicle.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They said a perimeter has been established as officers work to locate the individual.

As a precaution, police said the Early Learning Center at 257 Mountain Ave. has implemented a shelter-in-place protocol. Officers are on scene to ensure a safe and orderly dismissal process.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said no weapons are involved and at this time, no one is in harm's way.