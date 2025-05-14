Massachusetts

Heavy police presence in Malden due to search for suspect who fled traffic stop

The Early Learning Center is in shelter-in-place mode as a precaution, authorities said

By Marc Fortier

A heavy police presence is being reported in a section of Malden, Massachusetts, as authorities search for a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

Malden police said just before noon that there is an increased police presence and helicopter activity in the area of Mountain Avenue due to an individual who failed to stop for an officer and fled on foot after exiting their vehicle.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They said a perimeter has been established as officers work to locate the individual.

As a precaution, police said the Early Learning Center at 257 Mountain Ave. has implemented a shelter-in-place protocol. Officers are on scene to ensure a safe and orderly dismissal process.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said no weapons are involved and at this time, no one is in harm's way.

More Massachusetts stories

Karen Read 4 hours ago

Watch live: Karen Read trial resumes after illness-related cancelation

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Gov. Healey announces executive branch hiring freeze amid financial uncertainty

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us