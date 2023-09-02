Heavy police presence near hotel in Sturbridge

There was a large police presence Saturday night near a hotel in Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

Sturbridge police confirmed the activity in the area of 358 Main Street, the Super 8 by Wyndham Sturbridge, and asked people to avoid the area.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

No other details were released, including why authorities were on scene.

The hotel website says the Super 8 is located right off interstates 84 and 90 in the heart of Sturbridge, overlooking Cedar Lake. It's close to Worcester and Hartford, and driving distance from Boston or Providence.

This story will be updated when we get more information