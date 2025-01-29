new haven

Two police officers shot while serving warrant in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Two police officers were shot in New Haven as West Haven police were serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning, according to New Haven police.

They said two officers were shot during a search warrant execution by the West Haven Police Department on Grand Avenue in New Haven.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was also struck, police said.

The Office of the Inspector General will be investigating.

