Two police officers shot while serving warrant in Connecticut

Two police officers were shot in New Haven as West Haven police were serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning, according to New Haven police.

They said two officers were shot during a search warrant execution by the West Haven Police Department on Grand Avenue in New Haven.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was also struck, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Office of the Inspector General will be investigating.