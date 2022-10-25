There's been a heavy police presence overnight in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Police have been in the area of 442 East Falmouth Highway conducting what appears to be an active investigation.

Video of the scene shows several different emergency crews responding to the situation, including the Falmouth Police Department, the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office and Massachusetts State Police.

An area was taped off and part of the road was blocked by police cars.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to several different agencies in an effort to learn more about the law enforcement presence, and is waiting for a response back.

This story will be updated as we learn more.