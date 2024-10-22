Heavy police presence reported in East Kingston, NH

A heavy police presence is being reported on Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in East Kingston, New Hampshire.

Aerial footage shows numerous law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance in the area of Giles Road.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Few details about the incident have been released, but New Hampshire State Police confirmed they are providing assistance to East Kingston Police. They deferred to the local department for details, as they are the lead agency.

East Kingston is a town of about 2,400 residents, located about 7 miles from the northern Massachusetts border.