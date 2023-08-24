Heavy rain expected Friday in Mass., Tropical Storm Franklin picking up steam

Our high pressure system is slow to depart, allowing bright sunny skies to continue for much of the day across eastern New England.

A warm front will begin to push in Thursday afternoon along the west that will offer showers as early as Thursday evening for the Champlain Valley down to Worcester County and Connecticut, marching eastward overnight into Friday morning.

Friday’s commute may turn into a very slow one in parts of Worcester County up into New Hampshire and much of northern New England where the downpours will fill in quicker. These downpours and storms will gain intensity and coverage as they progress east by the mid-late morning hours into the early afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Much of the heaviest rain will ease down by the late afternoon but another round is likely Friday night and Saturday with the push of a secondary cold front.

Rainfall amounts are near an inch but may exceed and reach up to 2 inches in isolated areas under the heaviest downpours. Another half an inch is possible adding Friday night and Saturday.

Sunday’s chance of rain will significantly lower. A mostly dry afternoon is expected, with temperatures dipping to the lower 70s. Our 10-day forecast remains below average, with temperatures mostly sitting in the lower to mid-70s.

Tropical Storm Franklin impacts

Meanwhile in the tropics, we keep an eye on Tropical Storm Franklin, which crossed the Dominican Republic and now brings rain over Turks and Caicos.

Its trajectory remains to push north, intensifying into a Category 2 hurricane by Tuesday as it nears Bermuda. While we don’t anticipate landfall on the East Coast, swell will likely increase. Our coasts may have the need to issue coastal advisories due to choppy shores and waves up to 10-15 feet next Wednesday.