Heavy rain, gusty winds, isolated thunderstorms possible this week

Here we go! We’re just at the beginning of “March Madness,” if you will, with our weather. We’re tracking up and down temperatures and periods of heavy rain on the way!

As we continue moving through this Tuesday, expect high temperatures in the upper 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest, gusting to 30 mph at times. So hold on to your hats! Tuesday night, our skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 40s.

Warmer weather pushes in for Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 by Thursday. But here’s the caveat! We’ll be tracking periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

A frontal system that’s had a history of producing severe weather over the south will slide into New England Wednesday, giving way to rain. That line of rain will roll through Greater Boston mostly likely after 7 p.m. Some of the rain could be heavy at times overnight into early Thursday morning. A few communities could see up to an inch of rain or more.

Now, while we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm with this front, the threat for severe weather remains low. Much of the instability will stay south of southern New England.

However, the biggest threats from the cold front will be heavy rain and gusty winds. And talking about the winds, southerly winds could gust to 35-40 mph Wednesday into Thursday.

Our skies will gradually clear through Thursday afternoon, just in time for our winds to pick up again and cooler weather to move in.

On Friday, highs will cool into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will gust from the west up to 40 mph.

Highs will be in the mid 40s on Saturday, then fall into the upper 30s by Sunday.