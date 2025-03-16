Heavy rains and gusty winds to make a mess of St. Patrick's Day

The Boston area will miss out on the severe weather other parts of the country have seen in the past days, but we're expecting heavy rains and possibly thunderstorms on St. Patrick's Day. We've issued a First Alert for Monday as we track that system.

A warm front moves in for Sunday with clouds building ahead of a mild and breezy Sunday. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 60s—well above the normal high of 45 degrees for mid-March. It will be a great day for the Southie St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which kicks off at 11:30 a.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

However, wind gusts begin to pick up in the afternoon. The quiet weather won’t last as a strong cold front approaches late Sunday with periods of heavy rain beginning around midnight and continuing through the day Monday. While damaging winds aren’t expected, gusts up to 35 mph are possible, especially along the coast. Rainfall totals will range from 2-3 inches along the coast to 1-2 inches further north and west, which could lead to ponding on roads for the Monday morning commute. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Drier and calmer conditions return Tuesday through Thursday, featuring a mix of sun and clouds with seasonably mild highs in the 50s. Highs stay in the 50s through much of next week until another cold front moves in late Thursday into early Friday, bringing another chance for scattered showers, though this system looks weaker than Sunday night’s storm. Behind it, breezy and slightly cooler weather returns to close out the week, with highs dropping back into the upper 40s Friday.