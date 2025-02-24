Lowell

Person in critical condition after fire at Lowell thrift shop

An investigation into the cause is underway

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was rescued from a burning thrift store early Monday morning in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to fire officials in the city.

The Lowell Fire Department got an alert around 4:30 a.m. Monday for a fire at 191 Central Street in the city's downtown area — crews arrived to find heavy fire from the basement of a thrift store.

One person was rescued, and they're considered to be in critical condition, according to fire officials. It wasn't immediately clear what they were doing in the building.

Neighboring businesses have minor smoke damage.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

