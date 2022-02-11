Added Security at Boston's Henderson School After ‘Troubling' TikTok Threat

A heightened presence was added at Boston's Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School on Friday after a TikTok post referenced the threat of a shooting at the K-12 facility.

"Boston Public Schools has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared this morning on the social media platform TikTok," Boston Public Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Sam DePina said in a letter to the school's families. "The post refers to a threat of a shooting at the Henderson. We have reported this disturbing post to the Boston Police Department and Boston Public Schools Office of Safety Services and they do not believe this threat to be credible. They are still going to have an extra presence at the school throughout the day and will monitor the day closely."

DePina urged parents to monitor their children's social media activity and also to speak with them about safe, appropriate behavior online.

"If you or your child become aware of any potential threat, whether in person, by text, or on social media, please notify a school staff member right away," he added.

This is just the latest incident at the Henderson School so far this school year. Principal Patricia Lampon was knocked out in an attack last fall, and The Boston Globe said two teachers were injured trying to break up a fight just last week.