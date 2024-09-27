Helene losing strength, pleasant weather in New England this weekend

Here's a look at the potential impacts of Helene and what to expect this weekend in New England:

Helene's retreat and flooding concerns

Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday in the Big Bend region around 11:10 p.m. as a Category 4 – the strongest to hit that part of Florida since 1851. Helene is gradually losing strength as it moves inland across the southeastern United States.

The storm is leaving a trail of heavy rain and flooding in its wake, particularly in the southern Appalachians. Parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee have already experienced significant flooding. As the storm continues its northward journey toward the Ohio Valley, the risk of flooding will shift to that region over the weekend.

Pleasant weather in the Northeast

For us in New England, it’s a relatively calm weekend. Low clouds and fog will gradually burn off and lift giving way to filtered sunshine this afternoon for many and mild temperatures, in the 70s.

The weekend will feature comfortable temperatures and variable cloud cover. Some of the far reaching bands of clouds from Helene will stream into the Northeast and filter/dim the sunshine, particularly in southern New England.

Most of us will be dry as high pressure noses its way in from eastern Canada, though an isolated shower in western Connecticut can’t be ruled out. Some fog is possible in our valleys each morning too, but it will quickly dissipate.

Coastal areas, especially in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, will experience slightly cooler temperatures due to a steady easterly flow; expect highs in the mid 60s at the coast, to the low 70s inland both Saturday and Sunday.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene will stay well to the south, so New England will remain unaffected by any associated rain. The next chance for showers will come later Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, with quiet weather to follow.