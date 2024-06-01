Helicopter crashes in woods next to Danbury home, injuring pilot

A helicopter crashed into the wood line of a residential property in Danbury, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon, injuring the pilot.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded, alongside the Danbury police and fire departments, to a report of a helicopter crash at 208 Dean Road around 12:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows the helicopter pilot lost control near a landing site and crashed into trees near the Danbury home. The pilot, the sole occupant onboard, sustained injuries but was conscious, breathing and alert, police say. He was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the pilot's injuries, and his name is not being released at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has additional information is asked to call the Danbury Police Department.