New Tornado Warning for Parts of Mass.: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

A new tornado warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m. Monday for parts of Massachusetts.

The warning was issued for northeastern Worcester and Middlesex counties. An earlier warning for east central Worcester County and central Middlesex county has now expired.

The National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed on the ground in Berlin and Marlborough. A storm capable of producing a tornado is now located over Bolton, moving north at 20 mph.

Just witnessed this tornado on the ground in Marlboro pic.twitter.com/rfl9KxpvLh — Adam Salmon (@salmon_mfd) August 23, 2021

The storm could generate flying debris and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur in the affected area. Tree damage is also likely.

Those in the storm's path are urged to take cover, moving to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter.

Tornado Warning continues for Hudson MA, Clinton MA, South Lancaster MA until 12:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/uW4rQH0A1L — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2021

Taking a very unusual path, post Tropical Storm Henri moved west out of New England into New York and then south into New Jersey on Sunday night, with flooding rain once again in northern New Jersey and southeastern New York near New York City.

Now, Henri is coming back eastward across southern New England as a remnant swirl of tropical energy generating torrential downpours and localized renewed flooding.

Flood watches remain in effect across much of southern and central New England.

Bands of rain have already developed, with some spots already reporting 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall, and this weather is slowly moving toward eastern New England on Monday afternoon and evening. For many of us it’s not raining, but when it does rain, it rains very hard in a very short time, and then the sun can come back out. It’s very humid, with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

The remnant of Henri should move into Massachusetts Bay and then the Gulf of Maine late Monday night, with continued showers and downpours pushing east overnight.

The last to see rain ending is eastern Maine to Cape Cod late Monday night and first thing Tuesday. Then we get a much brighter Tuesday, with temperatures pushing 90 degrees in a few spots, and continued high humidity.

For mid-week we have a warm to hot high-pressure system slowly moving over New England. There are fronts stalled to our north into our south, but we should be mostly rain free for mid-week.

There’s a slight chance a few of us could get a heat wave, with temperatures touching 90 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

It’s very sticky air, and there’s a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm each afternoon.

The most likely time for renewed heavier rain and thunder would be later Thursday and Thursday night as a significant push of cooler and less humid air comes at us for late week and this weekend.

We’re optimistic at this point for a brighter weekend with temperatures more comfortable, almost a little bit September-like, and lower humidity, as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.