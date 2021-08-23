Henri Leaves Homes Damaged, Thousands Without Power

Thousands of people are waking up without power and cleaning up from the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Henri.

As of Monday morning, at least 8,000 customers are without power in Connecticut.

Fire officials in Connecticut say 18 homes were evacuated, and firefighters performed what they described as "several low risk assisted rescues."

Storm damage in Connecticut also forced the evacuation of four nursing homes, displacing 250 residents.

Thousands are without power at Henri slammed through parts of Connecticut.

Thousands of customers are also without power in Rhode Island. Utility crews from as far as Virginia arrived to help clear trees and downed lines and restore power to parts of Rhode Island like Narragansett, which bore the brunt of the storm.

Rhode Island Governor Dan Mckee says he hopes power is restored faster that the original estimate of five days.

Some homeowners in central Massachusetts woke up to damage. Heavy winds and rain downed trees in places like Oxford.

While the Cape & the Islands were spared from the worst of Henri, many extended their vacations and hunkered down in the area because ferry services shut down. Ferry service resumed Monday, sending many on a mad dash to get back to the mainland.

Sunday brought the worst of Henri, but heavy rain and winds are expected to linger in some parts of the region throughout Monday.