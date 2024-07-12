Here are all the Stop & Shop stores closing in New England

Stop & Shop has announced it will be closing 32 underperforming stores, including more than a dozen in New England, by November.

The company said the closures will "position the company for growth" and noted that they will still have about 350 stores across five states.

“As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a media statement.

All of the stores are expected to close by Nov. 2, with specific closing dates communicated to shoppers at their local locations. Employees will be offered roles at other locations within the company.

Here is a list of the stores that will be closing in New England:

Connecticut

100 Division St., Ansonia

211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open)

1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open)

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)

72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open)

Massachusetts

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

Rhode Island

11 Commerce Way, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)

The remaining closures concern locations in New York and New Jersey:

New Jersey

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

New York