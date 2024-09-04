Here are some of the key takeaways from Tuesday's Massachusetts primary

Several Massachusetts office-holders lost their reelection bids at the primary stage Tuesday, an unusual trend in a state where incumbents typically enjoy major advantages.

The Associated Press called a pair of state representative races in favor of challengers, naming Democrat Tara Hong of Lowell the victor over five-term Rep. Rady Mom and Republican John Gaskey of Carver successful in his bid to unseat 11-term Rep. Susan Williams Gifford.

Another influential House Democrat appears headed for defeat. Labor organizer Evan MacKay declared victory over Cambridge Rep. Marjorie Decker after a campaign that centered criticism of Beacon Hill's culture, though the AP has not yet called the race and the narrow margin might prompt a recount.

And in the Governor's Council, 25-year veteran Marilyn Petitto Devaney lost her reelection bid to public defender Mara Dolan.

Voters on Tuesday also picked John Deaton as the Republican nominee to face U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and effectively filled several open seats in the Legislature where no major-party opponent looms in November.