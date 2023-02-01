Here Are 7 Ideas for Celebrating Black History Month in Boston

February is Black History Month, and there are many ways to recognize the month-long tribute to the achievements and struggles of African American people throughout the years in Boston.

Many of Boston's most famous institutions are holding events to help people celebrate the observance. Here's a few places that offer ways to celebrate Black History Month 2023.

Perspectives on Hear Me Now — During this event on Feb.1, attendees will get a preview and some insight into an exhibit coming next month to the Museum of Fine Arts that will showcase the work of Black potters in the 19th century South.

MATIÈRE NOIRE Fashion Show — This fashion show is at the Wentworth Institute of Technology on Feb. 18.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Celebrate! with Valerie Tutson - Tales from African Traditions — On Feb. 23, hear from an internationally known storyteller at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum.

Afro Caribbean Black History Gala & Awards — This gala is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, and is being held on Feb. 25 at the Florian Hall in Dorchester.

Boston Public Library: The Boston Public Library is holding events that celebrate Black History Month nearly everyday in February, including history lectures, movie viewings, trivia challenges and more.

Museum of Science — The Museum of Science is recognizing Black History Month for all of February, and will feature a number of activities and presentations during the first weekend of the month.