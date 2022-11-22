5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week

Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday.

The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.

The state put out a call for applications in October for hybrid retail licenses, which will allow businesses to sell both medical marijuana as well as the adult-use pot.

The Rhode Island Cannabis Act was passed by the state's General Assembly and signed into law by Governor McKee in May.

“This milestone is the result of a carefully executed process to ensure that our state’s entry into this emerging market was done in a safe, controlled and equitable manner,” Governor Dan McKee said in a news release. “It is also a win for our statewide economy and our strong, locally based cannabis supply chain, which consists of nearly 70 licensed cultivators, processors and manufacturers in addition to our licensed compassion centers."

These are the five businesses that have gotten approval for adult-use sales:

Aura of Rhode Island (Central Falls)

Thomas C. Slater Center (Providence)

Mother Earth Wellness (Pawtucket)

Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center (Portsmouth)

RISE Warwick (Warwick)

The businesses may begin selling on or after Dec. 1.