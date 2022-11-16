Local

Holiday travel

Here Are the Best Times to Hit the Road for Thanksgiving

This year also marks the third busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2000, with 98% of the volume compared to pre-pandemic years

By Jeff Saperstone

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, AAA is warning that travel is predicted to nearly return to pre-pandemic levels.

The good news is that experts say flying won't be as chaotic as it was last year. Airlines have hired more staff and have already made adjustments to schedules, AAA said.

This travel season is expected to be the busiest, though, since before the pandemic. If you're driving this year, you can expect a whole lot of company on the roads. 49 million people are expected to be traveling by car, despite higher gas prices, AAA predicts.

"That means people want to get out there," AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said. "A majority of people will be driving to their destinations similar to last year, 49 million and 4.5 million are going to be flying and that’s an increase in air travel of 8% over 2021."

As for the best times to leave, experts say Thanksgiving morning before 11 a.m., or before 8 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving.

This article tagged under:

Holiday travelLogan AirportAAA
