Here Are the COVID-Era Business Guidelines Gov. Baker Plans to Drop

Gov. Charlie Baker delivered a list to the Massachusetts Legislature Thursday evening outlining several dozen executive orders and other pandemic-era safe business guidelines that will be rescinded on June 15 when the governor ends the state of emergency.

Baker said earlier this week that he hopes to have a conversation with Democratic leaders in the House and Senate about what, if anything, should be extended through statute beyond the end of the COVID-19 emergency.

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka requested the list, which the administration said could still be developed further and does not include any of the laws passed over the last year by the Legislature that might also be linked to the expiration of the emergency.

"I mean, the thing to remember here is a lot of the stuff we did under these emergency orders, we weren't doing with a statute," Baker said during a GBH radio interview Thursday.

Baker has not said which, if any, emergency measures he'd like to keep in place. Cities and towns are pushing for remote meeting participation to continue to be allowed, while restaurants want to continue serving to-go cocktails.

"One of the things we'll want to figure out with the Legislature is if we think some of them we can do somewhere within existing framework legally, and whether or not some of them are going to require statutory changes," Baker said.