Here Are the Hottest Zip Codes in New England's Housing Market

Four of the country's top housing markets are in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

People are often priced out when trying to buy a home in an incredibly competitive housing market, but there are some local spots where you can get a deal.

In fact, four places in New England made realtor.com's list of 10 hottest zip codes in the country.

Peabody, Massachusetts, ranked number three on the list, followed by Manchester, New Hampshire. Milford, Massachusetts, came in seventh, followed by Concord, New Hampshire. Houses in all four locations were on the market for an average of three to nine days.

First published in USA Today, the report states that all of these places have similar qualities; easy access to bigger cities, prosperous jobs and better pricing per square foot.

Remote working is also a contributing factor, which has allowed people to look for homes further away from cities.

