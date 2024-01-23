Massachusetts

Here are the most popular baby names in Boston during 2023

According to a birth registry released by the city, Olivia and Liam were the two most commonly chosen names for baby girls and boys in 2023

By Julia Yohe

The city of Boston released its 2023 birth registry data Monday, including a list of the most popular baby names in 2023.

According to the registry, the city recorded 20,645 births in the 2023 calendar year.

Olivia was the most commonly chosen name for baby girls last year, followed by Emma and Sophia. In the boys' column, the top spot was occupied by Liam. Noah and Henry ranked second and third.

The twenty most popular baby names in Boston in 2023 are as follows:

Girls:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Sophia
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sofia
  6. Isabelle
  7. Grace
  8. Chloe
  9. Amelia
  10. Maya
  11. Luna
  12. Gianna
  13. Mia
  14. Nora
  15. Ava
  16. Natalie
  17. Ella
  18. Emilia
  19. Maeve
  20. Eleanor

Boys:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Henry
  4. Leo
  5. Theodore
  6. Jack
  7. Julian
  8. James
  9. Thomas
  10. Benjamin
  11. William
  12. Luca
  13. John
  14. Ethan
  15. Logan
  16. Aiden
  17. Charles
  18. Samuel
  19. Joseph
  20. Oliver

The city collected the data for Boston's youngest citizens and organized it based on the sex assigned to the baby at birth, according to the announcement.

