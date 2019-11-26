‘Chowdaheads?’ Here Are the Names the Worcester WooSox Didn’t Choose

The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox announced its new name as the Worcester WooSox this week — but it wasn't the only name under consideration.

The team, currently known as the Pawtucket Red Sox, will play one more season in Rhode Island before moving to Worcester starting in the 2021 season — as the WooSox.

According to the team, fans submitted over 200 names for the team, although WooSox was always the front runner.

Here's the full list of 218 name suggestions collected by the team: