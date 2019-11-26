‘Chowdaheads?’ Here Are the Names the Worcester WooSox Didn’t Choose

The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox announced its new name as the Worcester WooSox this week — but it wasn't the only name under consideration.
The team, currently known as the Pawtucket Red Sox, will play one more season in Rhode Island before moving to Worcester starting in the 2021 season — as the WooSox.
According to the team, fans submitted over 200 names for the team, although WooSox was always the front runner.
Here's the full list of 218 name suggestions collected by the team:
- Americans
- Aviators
- BaySox
- Beaneaters
- Bear Sox
- Bears
- Birds
- Black Sox
- Black Stones
- Blacksmiths
- Blast
- Blue Fins
- BoSox
- Bottle Rockets
- Bravehearts
- Brown Sox
- Canal Diggers
- Canal Rats
- Canal Sox
- Canalians
- Canaligators
- Canallers
- Candlepins
- Cannons
- Carmine Hose
- Carmines
- Central Sox
- Chowdaheads
- Claws
- 30 Coney Islanders
- Continentals
- Counts
- Crew
- Crewmen
- Damage
- Daredevils
- Deckers
- Defectors
- Diamonds
- Diggers
- Diners
- Dinosaurs
- Dirt Dogs
- Doctors
- Duck Boats
- Ducks
- Engineers
- Express
- Fighting Leafs
- Fighting Lobsters
- Fire
- Fire Sox
- Firefighters
- Forgers
- Freeze
- Gondoliers
- Green Bananas
- Green Monsters
- Green Sox
- Grinders
- Gritty Kitties
- Hammers
- Heart Breakers
- Heart Sox
- Hearts
- Heroes
- Hill Sox
- Hillsiders
- Hilltoppers
- Holy Sox
- Hot Sox
- Hot Weiners
- Hubcaps
- HubSox
- Ice Bears
- Ice Caps
- Ice Sox
- Infield Sox
- Innovators
- Iron Forgers
- Ironmen
- Islanders
- Jesters
- King Pins
- Kings
- Knights
- Llamas
- Locks
- Love
- Lox
- Machine
- Mass Pikers
- Mass Sox
- Masses
- Massholes
- Mechanics
- Med Sox
- Militia
- Millers
- MiniSox
- Minutemen
- Monkey Sox
- Monkey Wrenches
- Monsters
- Mudville 9
- Night Crawlers
- Night Owls
- Nine
- Nipmucs
- Nor' Easters
- O' Sox
- Orcas
- Orson Sox
- Osos Polares
- Outlaws
- Owls
- PawSox
- Perfect Curvers
- Perfectors
- Perfectos
- Pikes
- Pilots
- Pins
- Pioneers
- PI's
- Polar Bears
- Polar Express
- Polar Sox
- PolSox
- Pride
- Pulse
- Raging Rockets
- Red Booties
- Red Fox
- Red Hearts
- Red Richmonds
- Red Stockings
- Rem Dawgs
- Revolution
- Righteous Rebels
- Rise
- Rocket Sox
- RocketMen
- Rockets
- Rooster Sox
- Roosters
- Royal Valentines
- Royals
- Ruby Hearts
- Ruby Legs
- Ruby Reds
- Ruby Sox
- Ruby WooSox
- Seven Hills Sox
- Shears
- Shires
- Silkworms
- Smiles
- Smiley Faces
- Smileys
- Soul Sox
- Space Cowboys
- 164 Spies
- Splendid Splinters
- Splendids
- Splinters
- Spys
- States
- Storm
- TableTalk Sox
- Tornadoes
- Triple Deckers
- Turbine
- Turncoats
- Turtle Boys
- Twistahs
- Valentines
- Vikings
- Volunteers
- Walleyes
- Wallops
- Warlocks
- Warriors
- WarSox
- Waybacks
- Werewolves
- Whalers
- Whirlwinds
- Whistlers
- White Sharks
- Wicked Awesomes
- Wicked Coolers
- Wicked Worms
- Wild
- Wildcats
- Wildlings
- WildSox
- Wind
- Winners
- Winter Worms
- Winters
- Wire
- Wista Twistas
- WistaSox
- Wizards
- Wonderdogs
- Wonders
- Wool Sox
- WooPeckers
- WooSox
- WooStirs
- Worm Sox
- Worms
- WorSox
- Wrenches
- 351s