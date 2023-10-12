lottery

Here were the biggest Powerball wins in Mass. on Wednesday night's massive drawing

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.

By Matt Fortin

The Powerball lottery game finally has a new jackpot winner, after no one taking the grand prize home since July.

A very lucky lottery player in California won the $1.73 billion jackpot during Wednesday night's drawing, marking the first Powerball jackpot win in 36 drawings.

Although nobody in Massachusetts won that big, there were still a couple of tickets that surely made someone's day.

Two $50,000 tickets were sold in Massachusetts for Wednesday's drawing, according to the state lottery commission. Those tickets were sold at Waltham Fuel in Waltham, and Manomet Liquors in Plymouth.

The winning numbers were22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

