Here’s How Bruins’ David Pastrnak Joined Elite Company With Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak is having one of the best starts to a season in team history.

The 23-year-old forward tallied a hat trick in Wednesday night's 8-1 destruction of the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre, bringing his season goal total to an NHL-leading 23 -- five ahead of Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid in second place.

Pastrnak's hat trick also put him in some elite company, as the NHL explained in the following tweet:

Any time you're mentioned in the same sentence as Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin regarding an offensive stat is pretty impressive.

Pastrnak's five hat tricks since the start of last season also are the most in the league.

He has a very good shot, assuming he stays healthy, of becoming the first Bruins player to score 50 or more goals in a single season. Cam Neely was the last B's player to hit that milestone in 1993-94.

