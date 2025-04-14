Here's a list of notable runners in the 2025 Boston Marathon

Marathon Monday is approaching in Greater Boston, when thousands of runners from around the world will make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in the world's oldest annual marathon road race.

The 2025 Boston Marathon is set for April 21, with more than 31,941 participants registered. This is the 129th running of the race. Here's what to know.

There are some recognizable names among the thousands of runners competing in the 2025 Boston Marathon, as provided by the Boston Athletic Association.

Boston Marathon Champions Racing in the Professional Field:

Open Division:

Hellen Obiri (Kenya; also an Olympic medalist)

Evans Chebet (Kenya)

Sisay Lemma (Ethiopia)

Lelisa Desisa (Ethiopia)

Edna Kiplagat (Kenya)

Desiree Linden (USA)

Sharon Cherop (Kenya)

Wheelchair Division:

Marcel Hug (Switzerland)

Daniel Romanchuk (USA)

Joshua Cassidy (Canada)

Eden Rainbow-Cooper (Great Britain)

Susannah Scaroni (USA)

Manuela Schar (Switzerland)

Tatyana McFadden (USA)

Notable runners outside the professional field:

Paula Radcliffe, a former world record holder in the Women’s Marathon

Amby Burfoot, 1968 Boston Marathon Champion

Brian Diemer , 1984 Olympic bronze medalist in the 3000m steeplechase; he will be running with his daughter McKenzie Pluymert

Alice Cook, Olympic figure skater

Matt James, TV star of The Bachelor

NBC Boston Stations employees making a run for it: