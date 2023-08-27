Here's a look at recent restaurant closures in Boston and beyond

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between August 21 and August 27, 2023.

Boloco Closes Its Berklee Location in Boston Today; Financial District and Boston Common Locations to Close Before End of Year

A local chain of restaurants known in part for its burritos and bowls is closing one of its Boston locations today, and two other Boston outlets will soon be shutting down as well, leaving one remaining within the city--and even that one's future is up in the air.

Frank in Beverly Has Closed for the Time Being; Future of Restaurant Unknown

A North Shore dining spot that has a well-known local restaurateur behind it has shuttered, and it isn't known what might become of the place.

Clover on Boylston Street in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed

A local group of vegetarian dining spots has said goodbye to one of its locations.

Cantina La Mexicana in Somerville's Union Square Is Apparently Closing

It looks like a longtime Mexican restaurant in Somerville is shutting down.

La Patisserie European Bakery Cafe in Winchester Has Closed

A suburban bakery-cafe that has been around for a long time has shut down.

