Here's a look at some recent restaurant openings and closings in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 5, 2025, and May 11, 2025.

Amelia's Taqueria in Allston Reopens More Than Two Year After Being Hit by a Fire

A location of a local group of Mexican restaurants that has been shuttered for well over two years due to a fire is up and running once again.

Shogun Restaurant in West Newton Has Closed

A decades-old Japanese restaurant in the western suburbs of Boston has shut down.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood at the Prudential Center in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed

The Boston location of a group of high-end seafood and steak restaurants has shuttered.

Stone Hearth Pizza in Belmont Is Closing

What was once a small group of pizza spots will soon officially disappear from the local landscape.

Danny Meyer to Open Daily Provisions in Harvard Square

The person behind a NYC-based restaurant group is bringing one of his dining spots to Cambridge.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

