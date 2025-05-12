Boston Restaurant Talk

Here's a look at some recent restaurant openings and closings in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Shogun, Eddie V's, Stone Hearth Pizza

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 5, 2025, and May 11, 2025.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Amelia's Taqueria in Allston Reopens More Than Two Year After Being Hit by a Fire
A location of a local group of Mexican restaurants that has been shuttered for well over two years due to a fire is up and running once again.
Full Story

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shogun Restaurant in West Newton Has Closed
A decades-old Japanese restaurant in the western suburbs of Boston has shut down.
Full Story

Eddie V's Prime Seafood at the Prudential Center in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed
The Boston location of a group of high-end seafood and steak restaurants has shuttered.
Full Story

Stone Hearth Pizza in Belmont Is Closing
What was once a small group of pizza spots will soon officially disappear from the local landscape.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Karen Read 1 hour ago

Watch live: Karen Read trial enters fourth week, state police sgt. returns to stand

Boston Business Journal 2 hours ago

It's official: Boston joins Michelin Guide, inspectors already dining in the city

Danny Meyer to Open Daily Provisions in Harvard Square
The person behind a NYC-based restaurant group is bringing one of his dining spots to Cambridge.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us