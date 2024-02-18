Here's a look at the latest restaurant openings and closings in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between February 12 and February 18.

OTTO Pizza Plans to Open in the Former Donut Villa Space in Newtonville

It looks like a group of pizzerias with roots up north will be expanding further into the Greater Boston area.

Yume Ga Arukara Opens in Boston's Seaport District February 19

An udon shop in Cambridge that once had a connection to a nearby ramen shop is readying a second outlet on the Boston waterfront.

Papagayo at Assembly Row in Somerville Is Apparently Becoming Toca Chida

The sole remaining location of what had once been a group of upscale Mexican restaurants appears to be shuttered, and the restaurant group behind it will be replacing it with a new spot.

Sofia Italian Steakhouse in West Roxbury Is Closing

An upscale West Roxbury restaurant is shutting down early next month, though it appears that a new dining spot will be replacing it.

Vincent's in Cambridge's Kendall Square Is Closing

A restaurant and wine bar in Cambridge is closing down, though the group behind it apparently has something in the works for the space.

