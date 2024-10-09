The Boston Celtics 2024 championship banner isn't the only new addition coming to the TD Garden this season. The home of the Celtics and Bruins is also introducing new amenities, reimagined retail options and of course, new food and beverage selections.

Here's a closer look at some of what you can expect to see:

Season highlights

Celtics Banner 18 Raising – The Celtics will start the new NBA season on Thursday, Oct. 22 by raising their 2024 championship banner before facing off against the New York Knicks. For the latest updates on the Celtics' banner-raising event, visit www.celtics.com.

– The Celtics will start the new NBA season on Thursday, Oct. 22 by raising their 2024 championship banner before facing off against the New York Knicks. For the latest updates on the Celtics' banner-raising event, visit www.celtics.com. Bruins Centennial Celebration – The Bruins are set to host the club’s Centennial Game against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, Dec. 1. This special event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bruins’ inaugural matchup against the Montreal Maroons, which took place on Dec. 1, 1924. Fans can look forward to a special pregame ceremony, limited-edition merchandise, and additional festivities in celebration of this incredible milestone. Limited tickets are still available for the Centennial Game. Interested fans can visit www.bostonbruins.com/Ticketmaster to purchase.

New Boston Garden Society amenities

Boston Garden Society, TD Garden's premium seating space, will have some new amenities and offerings opening this fall, including:

Society Sips – Located on the 500-suite level and accessible to all Boston Garden Society members on Levels 5 and 6, this bar will feature signature cocktails, premium spirits, as well as a selection of beer and wine.

New food and drink options

TD Garden says it boasts the widest range of food and beverage options of any arena in New England, and this season, Sportservice, the food and beverage operator owned by Delaware North, is set to elevate the culinary experience for fans even further with these new offerings:

New Vegan Options – Savor the bold flavors of a vegan rice bowl or a vegan mango bar. Available at Redemption Grill (Level 4, Loge 2 & Level 7, Section 302).

Crispy wings tossed in a sweet mango and fiery habanero sauce, served with pineapple salsa. Available at Garden Grill (Level 4, Loge 8/9). Hot Honey Pizza – Perfectly baked pepperoni pizza drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey for a sweet and spicy kick to elevate this classic favorite. Available at all Sal’s Pizza locations on Levels 4 & 7.

Corona, Truly and Dom's Steak Tips partnerships

Corona Market: Located at Loge 4 on Level 4, the newly rebranded Corona Market at TD Garden has expanded to enhance the fan experience with a variety of offerings. This vibrant marketplace features local flavors, grab-and-go options, and self-checkout.

New retail options