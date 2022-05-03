Here's How Abortion is Protected in Massachusetts

Abortion is protected in Massachusetts, even if the Supreme Court strikes down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. NBC News reached out to confirm, but the Court declined to comment.

Abortion is legal in Massachusetts under the ROE Act, for up to and in some cases beyond 24 weeks. Attorney General Maura Healey, a gubernatorial candidate with a track record of defending abortion rights, made clear that abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts Monday night.

If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy. Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t. — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) May 3, 2022

"Abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts," Healey wrote on Twitter. “If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy. Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t.”

Several other lawmakers in Massachusetts and around New England reacted to the unprecedented leak with a call to protect abortion rights.

The 1973 decision guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. Without it, abortion access would vary depending on the state. A subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – largely maintained the right.

But the leaked majority opinion, purportedly written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, calls Roe “egregiously wrong from the start.”

Demonstrations have been growing outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. as people on both sides of the issue react to the leak.