Here's How — and When — You Can Get Tickets to Red Sox ALCS Games at Fenway

Tickets to next week's American League Championship Series games at Fenway Park between the Red Sox and the winner of the Astros-White Sox series go on sale Friday.

Tickets will be sold to games scheduled for Fenway on Monday, Oct. 18, Tuesday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Oct. 20.

They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at redsox.com/postseason.

All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. No tickets will be sold at Fenway's ticket office.

The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS with their win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. They will hit the road for the opener on Friday night.