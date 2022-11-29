Here's How Mass. Students Can Help Name 12 DOT Snowplows

Massachusetts is looking for help naming a dozen snowplows ahead of the upcoming winter season.

So it's asking students for ideas.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Monday the launch of a new "Name a Snowplow" contest for kindergarten through eighth grade school students across the Commonwealth.

Students will be able to conjure up their best ideas, and the winning ones will name 12 snowplows that will be in service for the 2022-2023 winter season.

“We are excited to provide elementary school students with an opportunity to have some fun this winter season by helping to name a snowplow,” MassDOT Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler said in a news release. “The contest is a great way for younger students to take some time to have fun, be creative, work together to identify proposed names and be part of a new state government initiative, and we encourage all statewide schools to participate.”

Classrooms may submit their application for the naming contest at this link.

The applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. There is not a limit set as to the number of applications that can be submitted per school.

MassDOT expects the winners to be announced on Jan. 6.

The winning classes will be invited to participate in a snowplow unveiling event, and will each get a $100 gift card for school supplies.