Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Here's How Massachusetts Plans to Spend $186M of Its COVID Funds

The spending is part of $200 million designated to the state to respond to the immediate needs of the pandemic

Massachusetts will use $186 million in federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling hospitals, bolster the local health care workforce and invest in workforce training efforts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

The governor said $55 million will go towards health and human services’ workforce development, another $50 million for hospitals facing major financial shortfalls, $31 million for inpatient psychiatric acute facilities and $50 million to help train an estimated 15,000 unemployed or underemployed people to learn new skills in manufacturing, health care, information technology and construction.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Our administration is putting this $186 million to work now because many communities throughout Massachusetts — especially low-income families and communities of color — have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and cannot wait for assistance,” Baker said in a statement.

The spending is part of $200 million designated to the governor to respond to the immediate needs of the pandemic. It represents just a sliver of the roughly $5.3 billion Massachusetts received under the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package approved by Congress earlier this year. The majority of that funding is controlled by the Democratic-led legislature.

Baker has proposed using nearly $3 billion toward a range of housing, economic development, job training, health care and infrastructure priorities.

More on COVID-19 in Massachusetts

coronavirus 6 hours ago

130+ Test Positive in Provincetown COVID Outbreak, Prompting New Mask Advisory

coronavirus Jul 15

Dozens of Vaccinated Residents Have Died of COVID in Mass.: What to Know About Breakthrough Cases

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Charlie Bakerhealth care
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us