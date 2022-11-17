Here's How Much More Thanksgiving Dinner Could Cost You This Year

As families gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, there may be an unwelcome guest joining the dinner table: inflation.

Some holiday samples are going to cost more this year, and a new report shows that dinner could be 20% more expensive than last year.

To put that into dollars, the American Farm Bureau said the average cost of a 16-pound turkey is now about $29.

The reason behind the rise in costs, like with most things these days, is inflation. General inflation is ranging between seven and 9% in recent months, according to the American Farm Bureau. Other factors include global supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine.

There are many ways to track deals to get the best possible price this holiday season.

The bureau released its annual survey, noting that it will cost an average of $64 for a Thanksgiving meal this year to feed a family of 10. That's nearly $11 more than last year and about $17 more than in 2020.

Turkey isn't the only traditional dish seeing a price hike. Stuffing, of all things, is up 69%. Pie crust, dinner rolls and sweet potatoes are also among the items costing more this time around.