rain

Here's how much rain fell in and around Leominster

Along Leominster leaders' biggest concerns is a potential issue with the Barrett Park Pond Dam

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday's torrential rain dumped several inches of rain in communities across the region, but Worcester County towns and cities had the highest tallies of rainfall.

Leominster topped the list, with a total of 9.5 inches. The city declared a state of emergency, as rain caused roads to flood and wash out. Many cars became stuck all over the city.

Here are rainfall totals for Worcester County, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Leominster —9.5 inches
  • Lunenburg — 7.26 inches
  • Fitchburg — 5.1 inches
  • Worcester — 2.5 inches
  • Holden — 2.39 inches
  • Sterling — 2.11 inches
  • Holden — 1.62 inches
  • West Warren — 1.4 inches
  • Shrewsbury — 1.34 inches
  • Westborough — .89 inches
  • Northborough — .55 inches
  • Hubbardston — .47 inches
  • Auburn — .28 inches
  • Northbridge — .17 inches
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said there were still 15 road closures, and that crews would be working to assess the flooding and damage on Tuesday.

Mayor Dean Mazzarella is urging people to stay off the roads of Leominster after severe flooding left many vehicles stuck in the water and washed away stretches of pavement.

More on the Leominster flooding state of emergency

flooding 14 hours ago

Severe flash flooding prompts emergency in Leominster, impacts other parts of Mass.

leominster 3 hours ago

Evacuation alert issued for part of Leominster over potential issue with dam

This article tagged under:

rainWorcesterfloodingFitchburgflash flooding
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us