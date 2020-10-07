Local

Here's How Much Revenue the Red Sox Lost on Game Days With Empty Stands

By Kaleel Weatherly, Boston Business Journal Associate Editor

The Boston Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East, completing a 2020 season unlike any other. The historic season also came with high costs.

The pandemic forced each Major League Baseball team’s schedule to be cut from its traditional 162 games to a truncated 60-game slate. That meant instead of teams having 81 home games, each club hosted just 30 games. Perhaps more notably, teams played their games without fans in the stands due to social-distancing considerations.

So how much did that cost each team?

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

