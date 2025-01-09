Weather

Here's how much snow to expect this weekend in Mass. and NH

This is not expected to be a high impact event

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold and windy Thursday afternoon and evening will give way to calmer and milder conditions as we head into Friday.

The day begins with breezy winds gusting up to 35 mph, but winds will gradually ease as the day progresses. Highs will climb to near-normal levels in the upper 30s, bringing welcome relief from the bitter cold. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather, making for a more comfortable end to the workweek.

Saturday features a quick round of light snow as a low-pressure system passes well to our south. Light snow will fall from morning into the early afternoon, depending on your location, with some rogue coastal snow bursts possible later in the day.

Most areas will see a dusting to 1 inch, with isolated spots north of Boston where accumulation could be up to 2 inches. This is not expected to be a high impact event, and the rest of Saturday will remain less windy, with highs in the low to mid-30s.

By Sunday, high pressure takes over, bringing quiet, dry weather and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

This calm pattern continues into early next week, with a slight chance of snow showers Tuesday as a weak system moves through. Temperatures will trend cooler midweek, with highs dipping back into the upper 20s to low 30s by Wednesday.

