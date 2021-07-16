Local

Here's How New England Families Will Benefit From the Child Tax Credit

By Sophie Reardon

On Thursday, the Biden administration began to distribute expanded child tax credit payments to parents across the country, including those here in New England.

Eligible families received up to $250 for every child 6-17 years old, and up to $300 for every child under 6.

Here's a break down of how the payments are being distributed in New England, according to the White House:

Connecticut

  • Number of families receiving payment: 350,000+
  • Number of children impacted: 566,000
  • Total payment across the state: $137 million

Maine

  • Number of families receiving payment:130,000+
  • Number of children impacted: 215,000
  • Total payment across the state: $54 million

Massachusetts

  • Number of families receiving payment: 650,000+
  • Number of children impacted: 1 million
  • Total payment across the state: $253 million

New Hampshire

  • Number of families receiving payment: 130,000+
  • Number of children impacted: 216,000
  • Total payment across the state: $53 million

Rhode Island

  • Number of families receiving payment: 100,000+
  • Number of children impacted: 173,000
  • Total payment across the state: $43 million

Vermont

  • Number of families receiving payment: 60,000+
  • Number of children impacted: 98,000
  • Total payment across the state: $24 million

The credit, which was part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and will be installed in monthly payments, totals $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Half of the credit, $1,800 to $1,500, will be distributed as an advance on the 2021 taxes in six monthly payments.

This is a change from last year, when the credit totaled $2,000 per child. Also new this year, families who did not owe the government income taxes are eligible for the credit.

If you did not see a direct deposit payment Thursday, you can visit the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to see whether your information is up to date.

