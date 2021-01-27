Here's How Seniors Can Sign Up for the COVID Vaccine in Massachusetts

People ages 75 and up can start making appointments to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The age demographic is part of the first priority group to get vaccinated in Phase 2 of the state's distribution plan, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday, which begins Feb. 1.

Anyone ages 75 or older can begin making appointments for dates Monday, Feb. 1 or later as early as Wednesday at select locations. More locations will have appointments available in the coming days. Because vaccine supply is limited, folks may need to wait several weeks to schedule an appointment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Seniors can begin making an appointment by following these steps:

Use mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap to find a vaccine clinic near you. The map specifies the difference between mass vaccination sites, general vaccination sites, pharmacy vaccination sites and local vaccination sites open only to select cities and towns. Make an appointment online and fill out the attestation form. The form can be printed from this PDF, filled out and brought to your appointment. If you cannot print out the form or complete it online, you may fill it out at the vaccination site.

Those 65 and older and individuals with two or more comorbidities will be in the second priority group, in keeping with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more on Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine timeline, go to mass.gov/covidvaccine.

As Massachusetts prepares to ramp up vaccinations, Gov. Charlie Baker has released new details about the rollout.

Meanwhile, the AARP of Massachusetts is urging state leaders to set up a hot line to help with appointments, citing concerns about seniors navigating the state’s website to register.

In a letter to Baker and the Massachusetts Legislature Tuesday, State Director Mike Festa and State President Sandra Harris of AARP Massachusetts called for a dedicated 1-800 number to help seniors sign up for the vaccine.

"Individuals need to know where, when and how they can receive the vaccines," they wrote. "We continue to hear from members that they do not know when, where or how to schedule an appointment. This is unacceptable to AARP and should be to all Bay Staters. Massachusetts can and must do better."

Several NBC10 Boston viewers complained of spending hours on the state's website to make an appointment to no avail. Appointments were shown as completely booked, according to viewers, or offered far away from home.

Festa and Harris noted that, since the start of the pandemic, nearly 95% of the deaths from COVID-19 have been among people ages 50 and older. Many of the AARP's Massachusetts members don't have access the internet, the pair added.

"We cannot stress enough how eager people are in Massachusetts to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which offers so much promise for a return to normalcy," the letter reads. "There is incredible demand from our members for more information about when, where and how they can get a vaccine."

In addition to the state run toll-free telephone number to make an appointment for a vaccination, Festa and Harris said the state's website should be improved.

They are also calling for a uniform practice of making an appointment for the second dose of the vaccine after getting the first shot, regardless of whether the first shot was administered by a state-run or a private site. Some older residents are confused about how to schedule their second shot, according to the AARP, which is raising concerns about their ability to get it.